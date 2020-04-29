Unbelievable!

To the Editor: At a press briefing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 18, President Donald Trump referenced a graph that listed the mortality rates of 10 countries.

Per 100,000 people, Belgium had the highest at 45.20 deaths, number 7 was the United States at 11.24 deaths, and China had the lowest at .33 deaths.

Pointing to China the President said, “Does anybody really believe this number?” I say to the President, welcome to our world.

PAULA TROMBI

Meredith

