Lack of leadership on school openings in NH
To the Editor: I just watched the governor’s press conference. What an underwhelming, non-committal lack of leadership.
Rather than err on the side of caution, rather than applying an “ounce of prevention” view, administrators appear to have chosen to mirror the White House. You know, that guy in D.C. who doesn’t want any responsibility and keeps telling us that solutions need to come from state and local levels. This state has chosen to punt also.
Masked (no pun intended) in the cover of providing maximum local flexibility, there was no serious guidance offered by Gov. Chris Sununu. So just as states have been allowed to do as they chose, we all run a greater risk of infection from New Hampshire communities and school districts that choose to be lax in addressing the virus. The CDC and a growing list of public and private concerns have mandated masks, why not this state’s leaders?
A document on education that doesn’t even get semantics right? And the governor said on camera “3 to 6 feet...” Well, which is it?
Seriously Concord, you need to do better than this.
DAVID KERIN
Wolfeboro