Unemployment awaits many after New Year’s
To the Editor: Our New Hampshire delegation’s leaders, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, are playing games with the lives of families and livelihoods of out-of-work Americans. Congress has delayed and delayed financial help to people who through no fault of their own lost employment due to COVID-19.
Our congressional delegation, all four of them, should be ashamed. Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster should not receive a paycheck until a bill is passed. Their constituents should not go without while the ruling class is being paid.
Pass a clean bill, give direct help to out-of-work Americans, not bailouts for fiscally irresponsible states like New York and California. There is no reason the rest of America should pay for their reckless spending. If you do not pass a bill before Christmas then our delegation should forgo a paycheck period. The political class should not be funded when they don’t care about their constituents’ financial health.
Two of my three adult children are in the hospitality business and had been gainfully employed since they were thirteen. They had newspaper routes and babysitting jobs. They always worked hard. Come Dec. 31st they won’t even have unemployment as a cushion. They have never been on the dole, have always paid their way and everyone else’s. Now they need help and it is up to our representatives to help them rather than sitting back, collecting a check, and doing nothing but blaming the opposition.
DOLORES SOUTO MESSNER
Hampton