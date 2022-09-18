Unfair elections cost us literally and figuratively
To the Editor: Fair elections save us money and unfair elections cost us money. Fair elections represent the entire population, as opposed to unfair elections where a minority manipulates the vote to their benefit. We have little evidence of voter fraud; in contrast, we have verifiable proof of Republicans passing bills to reduce voter turnout. Republicans think voting obstacles mean victory. Voter suppression is an old trick.
The Declaration of Independence chronicles the British tactic of making voting burdensome. Not impossible, just troublesome enough to limit turnout. Voter suppression today matters as much as in colonial days: unfair elections breed unfair taxation.
Linkage between unfair elections and our pocketbooks is clear and direct. Groups use unfair election tactics to reduce their own taxes but government expenditures continue unabated. Someone must pay for snow removal, highways, sewage, the postal system, safe food and drugs, our military, and so on. Taxpayers are that someone.
Unfair elections trigger unfair tax allocations: we pay more and election manipulators pay less. After all, they design unfair elections to benefit themselves because they’d fail in a free and fair election.
Want fair taxation? Vote every time you can. Vote in midterms. Vote in special and general elections. Don’t let Republicans throw obstacles in your way so they get their way. Remember, your vote benefits your pocketbook.
If someone asks why you vote so often, just tell them you want to save money.