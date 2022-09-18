Unfair elections cost us literally and figuratively

To the Editor: Fair elections save us money and unfair elections cost us money. Fair elections represent the entire population, as opposed to unfair elections where a minority manipulates the vote to their benefit. We have little evidence of voter fraud; in contrast, we have verifiable proof of Republicans passing bills to reduce voter turnout. Republicans think voting obstacles mean victory. Voter suppression is an old trick.

