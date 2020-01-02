Unfounded attack
To the Editor: Of the many unfounded attacks that my Democratic colleagues have launched against Governor Sununu, one is that he vetoed 57 pieces of legislation and therefore he is overly partisan. As evidence, they cite that some of his vetoes had bipartisan sponsorship.
I would like to set the record straight on some of these claims. First, as much as the legislature would like whatever we pass to become law, the fact is that Governor Sununu was elected the same way the legislature was elected. Therefore, he has every right to have a voice in what does or does not become law.
Second, while some of the bills that he vetoed did have bipartisan sponsors when they were first proposed, the legislature can amend them during the legislative process and turn them into something very different. Oddly, Democrats on the one hand say the governor’s vetoes are partisan but also say the bills had Republican sponsors. If the governor was partisan, wouldn’t the bills he vetoed only be sponsored by Democrats? Perhaps there is a simpler explanation; the governor vetoed bills that he believes are bad for the state regardless of what party proposes it.
Finally, despite having a Republican governor and a Democrat-controlled legislature, this has been a very productive year. The governor signed 84% of the bills that came to his desk. This is a modern-day record and shows a high degree of bipartisanship. It also shows that the attacks against Governor Sununu by Democrats are less than honest.
REP. DARYL ABBAS
Salem