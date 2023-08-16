To the Editor: If parents are to make informed decisions about choosing a school for their children, it shouldn’t depend on slick marketing ploys and boastful promises. We should be able to gauge the performance of voucher schools, and other private education providers, with real data, like public schools are required to produce.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and his sycophants refuse to require these alternative schools to report how they are doing. No accountability for taking millions of education dollars creates a “just trust us” black box that hides data from parents and taxpayers.
The irony is that Edelblut fantastically proclaims that school choice “will save public schools.” Ridiculous. Charter and voucher schools don’t have to take every student as public schools do and are not required to provide educational services disabled students need. He doesn’t even set up a fair competition, because public schools are underfunded, meeting just a third of the state’s constitutional obligation.
Edelblut mistakenly believes education can be treated like a commodity. As president of AFT New Hampshire, I know full well that kids and teachers aren’t things to purchase. They are human beings who deserve respect and the resources necessary to succeed. Edelblut should invest in strong public education that incorporates programs and policies with a track record of serving every child effectively. School choice is the go-to policy that anti-public education politicians embrace to funnel unaccountable state funding to private entities rather than help our 165,000 public school students succeed.