To the Editor: Thanks for reporting (July 14) on the UNH report detailing the alarming rate at which New Hampshire is becoming wetter and warmer. Their climate scientists warn us to expect “concerningly high temperatures and more extreme precipitation events if changes are not made to reduce emissions and greenhouse gases as well as transition to efficient low carbon sources of energy.” It’s alarming to read we can plan on 50+ summer days above 90-degrees, shorter winter seasons, more droughts, and more floods.
So much for beautiful summers at the lake, fall leaf-peeping and winter sports. Our tourism industry will surely suffer. Unless we take action now. It’s past time for our leaders in Concord to enact policies and legislation aimed at curbing these foreseeable, catastrophic outcomes.
The 2022 Legislature had several opportunities to do so — and thankfully, there was some progress. A bipartisan effort overturned the Public Utilities Commission proposal to slash energy efficiency programs. A few Senate sponsored bills, aimed at boosting off-shore wind energy projects, were signed into law. But others that could have encouraged a transition to electric vehicles for schools and state agencies died in the House. The House also defeated bills to enhance conservation efforts or establish goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the Granite State. We’re now the only state in New England without one.
Our legislators, particularly in the House, are clearly doing too little.