Unimpressed with criticism of Trump
To the Editor: I am not impressed with this paper’s editorials critical of President Donald Trump. Nor do I appreciate the comments of supposed Republicans like Jennifer Horn and Gordon Humphrey. The simple fact is that if you don’t support Trump’s reelection, you are supporting the Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer agenda. No rational conservative would do that.
If you support Biden, you are supporting:
Higher taxes
Defunding the police
Defunding the military (that will be next)
Socialism
Green New Deal
Appointment of liberal judges
President Trump will support:
Lower taxes
Less regulation
A strong economy
An America-first foreign policy
Appointment of conservative judges
The choice between Trump and Biden could not be any clearer.
PETER R. DEVINE
Bridgewater