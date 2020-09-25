Unimpressed with criticism of Trump

To the Editor: I am not impressed with this paper’s editorials critical of President Donald Trump. Nor do I appreciate the comments of supposed Republicans like Jennifer Horn and Gordon Humphrey. The simple fact is that if you don’t support Trump’s reelection, you are supporting the Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer agenda. No rational conservative would do that.

If you support Biden, you are supporting:

Higher taxes

Defunding the police

Defunding the military (that will be next)

Socialism

Green New Deal

Appointment of liberal judges

President Trump will support:

Lower taxes

Less regulation

A strong economy

An America-first foreign policy

Appointment of conservative judges

The choice between Trump and Biden could not be any clearer.

PETER R. DEVINE

Bridgewater

