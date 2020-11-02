Union Leader against Trump from the start
To the Editor: My wife and I were disappointed but not surprised by your support of Joe Biden instead of Donald Trump for president, ending your long record of support for Republican presidential candidates.
We’ve noted your expressed dislike for President Trump in published opinion pieces since he took office despite his accomplishments supporting Republican principles — more so than any other in our lifetimes. And your reasoning? You don’t like his demeanor.
So your solution is to support a candidate whose party has promoted the systematic destruction of public schools and brainwashed our kids into thinking socialism is the answer to everything; the party that has been tearing down police departments, our national borders and our national history; demonized our religion and faith, glorified abortion, violence and thug culture, and calls us racists for expecting everyone to obey the law equally; ridicules us for wishing others a Merry Christmas or having a flag on the 4th of July and standing for the National Anthem… the very same party that plans to kill our energy independence and move public housing projects into the suburbs.
We will be voting for Trump not because Trump has the most charming character on the block but because we vote policy over personality and accomplishments over false promises. We conclude your position as ignorant short sightedness and a disservice to Granite Staters. We will be voting for Trump in spite of you.
CHARLES “CHUCK” LOTHROP
Althea Lane, Nashua