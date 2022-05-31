Union Leader very critical of Biden, but what’s GOP done?
To the Editor: Your paper regularly criticizes President Joe Biden for inflation, supply chain problems, border crossings, fuel prices and just about everything but the blackflies in May. May I be so bold as to suggest that Republicans offer nothing in the way of solutions.
There was a time when both parties were willing to negotiate solutions for some very significant problems. Today, compromise is a lost art. During the Obama and Biden presidencies, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell clearly stated that his only goal is to stop Democrats from implementing their agenda. That is not leadership.
No less a Republican icon than Tucker Carlson said in a 2021 interview with Time Magazine that Republicans are bad at governing but good at being the opposition.
And, in 2020, the Republicans ran without a party platform. The only policies they advocated during their presidential nominating convention was loyalty to the Dear Leader, Donald Trump. Not a single policy proposal!
We clearly have some serious problems to deal with. While Republicans criticize Biden for not doing enough, they do not offer to sit down with Democrats and try to work out some solutions.
Like the old adage says, if you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem. Criticism is easy, even children can do it. It is time for our elected officials to stop criticizing, act like adults, and get to work. Our problems demand nothing less!