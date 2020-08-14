Endorsement of Biden would be historic
To the Editor: So now that Vice President Joe Biden has picked his running mate, we all await the Union Leader’s endorsement of the Biden-Harris ticket.
I realize that the Union Leader has never endorsed a Democrat for president in its history. Will this be the year?
Surely the management of the Union Leader can see that’s the right decision. Surely the management of the Union Leader can see Trump is destroying the country and does not deserve a second term. (He did not even deserve the first one.)
The smart decision is obvious. Or will the Union Leader wimp out and sit on the sidelines?
ANTHONY ANTONICO
Bicentennial Dr., Manchester