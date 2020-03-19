Union Leader too liberal
To the Editor: The Union Leader’s editorial page at one time was must reading, a great opportunity to read some good conservative journalism. God knows the mainstream media has the woke silliness from the other political spectrum fully covered. It is extremely disappointing to pick up your paper most days and find pieces from leftist hacks and never-Trumpers like Mona Charen, Jonah Goldberg, and Jennifer Horn, among others.
Charen’s latest piece is nothing short of pathetic and disgusting leftist drivel. Bill Loeb would be turning over in his grave if he knew it appeared on the pages of his once great newspaper. You should be ashamed you printed it.
Dave Bickford
Rye