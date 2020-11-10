Unlike many Democrats, I’ll support Biden in office
To the Editor: “60 Minutes” runs a report on “Operation Warp Speed” one week after the election. Just think if this segment ran one week or, better yet, one month before the election. The conception that President Donald Trump and his team was completely mishandling the virus response may have been squelched. You can read about it online at bit.ly/3593fxY.
According to the article, Operation Warp Speed was introduced in early April 2020, after a round-table meeting with Trump, Pence and industry executives at the White House on March 2. It will promote mass production of multiple vaccines based on preliminary evidence allowing for faster distribution if clinical trials confirm one of the vaccines is safe and effective.
Unlike many of my Democrat friends, I will support our new President Joe Biden while he is in office and hold my opinions on his presidency until his term is over.
People, support your country right or wrong, it’s the only one we have.
MARTY PIEKOS
Londonderry