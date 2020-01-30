Unnecessary bill
To the Editor: I am writing to urge Senators to oppose SB 593, which would prevent advanced practice nurses from using descriptive terminology in their conversations with patients. It is an unnecessary bill that distracts from more critical and timely health care conversations.
I am a Nurse Anesthesiologist. I am nationally board certified and licensed by the New Hampshire Board of Nursing to practice anesthesiology. I have a Doctoral Degree and thousands of hours of education and experience caring for seriously ill patients.
It is within my scope of practice to administer every type of anesthetic to patients independent of a physician, from open heart surgeries to obstetrics, from pediatrics to general surgical cases. Multiple studies show that Nurse Anesthesiologists provide this service with the same quality and outcomes as physician anesthesiologists. Yet SB 593 would only allow physicians, who are not all board certified, to use the term Anesthesiologist claiming this is an area of both confusion and anxiety for patients.
I am board certified in Anesthesiology. I am a Nurse Anesthesiologist per the New Hampshire Board of Nursing. I have been doing this job for 8 years and have provided anesthesia for literally thousands of procedures. I have not once had a patient express confusion or concern that I am a Nurse Anesthesiologist. This bill ignores the exceptional level of education, experience, and board certification of nurses in my profession.
Please reject SB 593 as an unnecessary bill.
Rudolph Pavlesich
Northwood