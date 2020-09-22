Unseen logistics helping NH endure COVID peril
To the Editor: This year, New Hampshire’s pharmacies, just like everybody else in our state, have had to watch closely as COVID-19 cases spiked nationwide. The crisis caused a surge in demand for life-saving medications and both pharmacists and hospitals quickly communicated with the people in our supply chain and lawmakers to ensure patients received their medicines without delay.
At times, this work has been framed as a race: hospitals and pharmacies across our nation bidding against one another for limited supplies of life-saving medicines. But, in reality, the health care supply chain is far more efficient, and those outside of health care operations rarely see the complex work that goes into obtaining and distributing essential medications.
While drug makers have worked overtime to keep up with rising demand for medications, it’s the wholesale distributors — our nationwide network of local suppliers who warehouse pharmaceutical products and coordinate their quick delivery to frontline medical facilities — that have protected our state’s patients from going without care during this crisis.
As a Manchester alderman and pharmacist, I know that our pharmacies, hospitals, and frontline health care facilities depend on support from patient-centered public policy. During the pandemic, all of our health care system(s) have been in close contact with New Hampshire’s elected leaders to ease time-consuming restrictions and prioritize patient access. With the expertise of distributors and the aid of frontline medical facilities, we can continue that collaborative work and keep patients safe until we have a cure.
ROSS TERRIO
Cypress Street, Manchester