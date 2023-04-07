To the Editor: Since Roe v. Wade was overturned 10 months ago, one in three American women have lost access to legal abortion in their home state. New Hampshire cannot wait any longer to protect the future of abortion rights.
In March, the New Hampshire House of Representatives returned to our state’s long, bipartisan tradition of upholding privacy when it comes to personal medical decisions when they passed HB 88, the Access to Abortion-care Act. Now, that bill is before the New Hampshire Senate.
We are the only state in New England without a proactive policy protection for abortion rights in state law or constitution. HB 88 would change that. This bill does not change any current New Hampshire abortion laws, but it will make it more difficult for anti-abortion lawmakers in the future to further chip away at our rights.
By clarifying this right, HB 88 adds a layer of protection and reassurance that Granite State patients and families can work with their providers to get the health care they need in the majority of situations — now and in the future.
The ability to access abortion care is a matter of personal autonomy, freedom, and liberty. I support HB 88 because it says the state cannot interfere in Granite Staters’ access to abortion care — outside of what is already on the books. Contact your New Hampshire senator today and urge them to support the Access to Abortion-care Act!