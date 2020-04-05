To the Editor: Reviewing your article on the breakdown of the federal coronavirus relief package more than half goes to education. What could possibly be the need in education for $86,000,000 plus?
Teachers are sitting at home with full pay and the schools are fully funded, at least in Amherst.
Every penny of this federal assistance should go directly back to the taxpayers of New Hampshire in the form of property tax relief.
Thanks to the largess of New Hampshire taxpayers state employees won’t lose a dime during this economic shutdown. It’s time for Governor Chris Sununu and Commissioner Frank Edelblut to give something back.
Mark Hollands
Amherst