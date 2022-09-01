Every Republican on the ballot must go this year

To the Editor: Voters in November simply must vote out every Republican office holder and deny office to every Republican challenger. Hearing anyone say this several years ago, I would have thought it extremist and partisan. But today it’s necessary in order to save our democracy, indeed our national sanity.

Letter: Apology for those who refused vaccine

To the Editor: Joe Biden and Chris Pappas owe our soldiers, first responders, health care heroes, and many others an apology -- and their job back. Their unconstitutional vaccine mandate led to the termination of thousands of hard-working folks because government bureaucrats tried to force t…

