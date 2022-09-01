To the Editor: Voters in November simply must vote out every Republican office holder and deny office to every Republican challenger. Hearing anyone say this several years ago, I would have thought it extremist and partisan. But today it’s necessary in order to save our democracy, indeed our national sanity.
Here in New Hampshire, the Republican Party is dominated by Free Staters who want to cut public service to the bone and by a statehouse that uses our tax dollars to subsidize private schools.
Nationally, Republicans embrace the worst conspiracy theories and spread them, including the continuing lie that the 2020 election was stolen. It not only ignores but even encourages armed violence against law enforcement, election workers or anyone who criticizes the former president. We saw this on Jan. 6 and again last week when an FBI office was attacked. Republicans not only didn’t denounce this action. They called to defund the FBI.
A vote to send any Republican to the U.S. House will be a vote for Donald Trump sycophant Kevin McCarthy as speaker, followed by a House that ignores policy and seeks revenge against the Jan. 6 committee and the current Department of Justice. Meanwhile, any Republican who goes to the Senate may be voting for a nationwide abortion ban, possibly a contraception ban, even a repeal of direct election of senators. Moreover, a leading Senate Republican has already discussed “sunset” laws that could lead the repeal of Social Security and Medicare.
To the Editor: Joe Biden and Chris Pappas owe our soldiers, first responders, health care heroes, and many others an apology -- and their job back. Their unconstitutional vaccine mandate led to the termination of thousands of hard-working folks because government bureaucrats tried to force t…