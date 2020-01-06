To the Editor: Recently, Union Leader editor and known President Trump-hater Kevin Landrigan wrote a misleading article about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Kevin tried to script the article to say Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Trump-hating Democrats were the crafters of this legislation that will create more balanced, reciprocal trade that supports high-paying jobs for Americans and grow the North American economies. This article was a perfect example of the term “fake news.” Somebody trying to mislead and trick people by how they provide a news story for the purpose of political gain.
In reality, it was President Trump and the Republicans who crafted this legislation and have been waiting for a year now to get the Democrats to sign off on it. The reason for the long wait? Because the Trump-hating Democrats have been solely focused on impeaching our President, with no evidence of any crimes.
It is apparent that the hatred that Kevin has towards our President is clouding his ability to write an accurate and factual news article. Hopefully his boss Joe McQuaid will recognize this and review all future articles Kevin — the Trump-hating opinion writer (not a journalist) — submits for publication.
CRAIG LANGSTON
Bedford