VA clinic closings will be a hardship for veterans
To the Editor: A veteran is someone who at one point in life wrote a blank check made payable to “The United States of America” for an amount up to and including their life.
At a time when inflation is soaring, with higher prices for gas, home heating oil and propane, and sky-rocketing food prices, many people must make some hard choices as to where to spend their money.
Now, I’ve learned that the U.S. government is planning to consolidate numerous Veterans’ Administration Clinics across the Northeast (including northern New Hampshire), which is going to limit our accessibility to much-needed health care.
Here in the Littleton area, we veterans will have to travel to Vermont, either St. Johnsbury or White River Junction, at a heavy cost in time, money, and timely service. The North Hampton VA, which helps thousands of vets in the Greater Boston Area, is also to close.
VA services provided are incredible. I had a stroke in 2019 and thought I was recovering, but my annual physical at my Littleton VA discovered that I wasn’t walking and moving my arm correctly. The doctor immediately made appointments for therapeutic treatments to correct the problems. Thanks to that immediate corrective action I am now on the road to recovery.
We veterans need your help. Contact members of New Hampshire’s federal delegation — Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Ann Kuster and Chris Pappas — and ask them to stop this foolishness being brought to bear on veterans.