Our VA did a great job vaccinating hundreds
To the Editor: I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the VA Hospital Manchester campus for their smooth distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccination for myself and hundreds of other veterans aged 65 and older on Sunday.
Temperatures were in the mid-twenties and the line wrapped around the full length of the building. Order was maintained and staff were watchful of any veteran that seemed in distress while out in the elements. Warm blankets, hot coffee and hand warmers were handed out by one veteran’s family members. Again, I cannot thank the hard-working staff at the VA enough for all their hard work and dedication on Sunday and everyday.
ROBERT MARTINEAU
Serenity Way, Manchester