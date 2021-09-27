To the Editor: I went horseback riding recently. During check-in I filled out the liability waiver form indicating that I understood inherent risks in this activity including serious injury or death and accepted use of the complimentary helmet being provided by the riding stable. After all, you can’t prevent a horse getting spooked and throwing the rider, or accidentally getting kicked. The helmet enhances safety -- simple, preventative, and common sense.
I watched an episode of North Woods Law recently. This is a show about New Hampshire fish and game wardens patrolling the outdoors, enforcing the rules for hunting, fishing, boating, and other outdoor activities. In back-to-back segments, they showed a family man getting ticketed for insufficient life jackets on the boat with kids, and in a separate incident, the dive team fishing bodies of drowning victims out of the water. It seems like such a sensible choice to wear the life jackets and not leave them on the dock. They enhance safety -- simple, preventative, and common sense.
Earlier this year I got fully vaccinated against COVID-19. When in public indoor spaces, I choose to wear a mask -- not to protect myself, but to protect children and others who are unvaccinated. It seems like such a sensible choice to make. Vaccines and masks both enhance safety -- simple, preventative, and common sense.
And now, as we roll back daylight savings time, it is time to check and change the batteries in my home smoke detectors. Again -- simple, preventative, common sense.