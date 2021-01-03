Metrics might help speed vaccinations
To the Editor: I am a Bedford Democrat who has crossed party lines for Governor Chris Sununu for the past two elections. I have met him at charity events and am convinced he is the right guy for our state, for our time. That said, we have a population that we need to vaccinate as soon as humanly possible. Early indications about our progress on vaccinations do not give a lot of confidence.
After spending most of my career in the private sector, one leadership lesson I have learned is that it is important to drive focus and alignment on a shared mission. While I understand that the negative severity of our challenge may sell more media, it is important for all our leaders to focus people’s attention on our ability to address this situation. Mask wearing is hugely important but not measurable. But our ability to vaccinate our citizens is the measurable priority we have been waiting for and it should be publicly broadcasted.
People want and, candidly, deserve progress from here. We should be increasingly focused on vaccination execution. We need a shared and understood vaccination target, a shared plan to get there, and frequent communication on our progress to that goal.
Anything less is noise and the kind of banter that the Live Free or Die state pushes itself to rise above.
In the words of my 11 year old, LET’S GO!
DAVE CAREY
Bedford