Pharmacies can help
To the Editor: When I was a pharmacist, I was a consistent, friendly face that my community relied upon for health care. I got to know people and the afflictions with which they were dealing. I’ve been retired for some time now, but this pandemic has reignited that personal connection I’ve had with members of my community. And I know that these same community members will be looking to pharmacies as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available.
I hope that our officials will look to expand vaccine availability at our local pharmacies in the coming weeks. These local provider have the trust of their communities and they’ll help to close access gaps, especially for elder Americans and those in rural areas. Pharmacies also have longstanding relationships with the companies that are working to deliver the COVID-19 vaccines, health care distributors.
Distributors have long supported the pharmacy community in its dedication to serving patients, delivering everything from over-the-counter medications and everyday health products to the most complex pharmaceuticals. Yet, few people know they exist. It’s kind of amazing when you think about it. Such an important aspect of our health care system and hardly anyone thinks about it because they work behind the scenes and are so good at what they do.
The relationship between distributors and pharmacies will be critical to vaccinating our population, and I hope that health officials and lawmakers will utilize their expertise.
TIM BASSETT
Henry David Drive, Nashua