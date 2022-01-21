To the Editor: I’m responding to the recent letter “Risking COVID is an odd way to show you oppose Biden”. The author presents her opinions but fails to provide substantive documentation for her assertions. How is rejecting COVID vaccines opposing Biden? The vaccine effort was initiated in Trump’s term, and continued by the current administration. In contrast to reflecting opposition to Biden, many individuals choose not to get jabbed because they do not accept the narrative about a product that bypassed the regular FDA review process, was rushed to market and failed to provide any long-term studies to guarantee its safety.
Where did the author come up with “40% of Republicans were unvaccinated, compared to 10% of adult Democrats,” concluding Republicans are three times as likely to die from COVID. Where’s the data on vaccine status by political affiliation? And as is evident by infection fatality rates, only a small percentage of COVID cases end in death, those mostly among immunocompromised elderly and persons with other serious health problems. COVID does not seem to discriminate according to a person’s politics.
Vaccine mandates are being justified on the idea of protecting others. It’s been shown the vaccinated also get COVID and transmit it. No individual, especially children, should be forced to take a medical treatment for someone else’s benefit, especially when the risk of death is vastly less than much more serious diseases (Ebola, e.g.).