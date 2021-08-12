Letter: Vaccine shaming is the new low we've sunk to Aug 12, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save To the Editor: When a woman decides to have a late term abortion, it is her right to choose whether I agree or disagree.If people decide to have themselves injected with a vaccine that was approved without the proper clinical trials, that is also their right whether I agree or disagree.Yet when others decide that perhaps this vaccine is not the best option for them, some label them stupid. No sir, they are incorrect. We've not sunk to new low, they have.DARREN DEMERSWeare Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Letter: Is your house number visible from the street? Is your house number visible from the street? Letter: Chess is a lesson for a lifetime Chess is a lesson that lasts for a lifetime Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Letter: Republicans care about own opportunities Republicans own Trump Monday, August 09, 2021 Letter: Why be diplomatic about Trump's NH lies? Why be so diplomatic about Trump’s NH lies? Sunday, August 08, 2021 Letter: Will Sununu stick up for our elections again? Will Sununu stick up for our elections again? Letter: 'My name is Joan Callahan. How can I help you?' ‘How can I help you?’ Friday, August 06, 2021 Letter: Remember Granny D at memorial walk Aug. 15 Remember Granny D at memorial walk Aug. 15 Letter: Anti-mask governors want to be president Unmasked ambitions Letter: Our leaders give us reasons for doubt Experience seeds doubt Thursday, August 05, 2021 Letter: Republicans lead, Democrats decry Republicans lead, Democrats decry Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Why be diplomatic about Trump's NH lies? Letter: Anti-mask governors want to be president Letter: Our leaders give us reasons for doubt Letter: Will Sununu stick up for our elections again? Letter: Americans have sunk to a new low Letter: Biden isn't defunding cops and Trump is a loser Letter: 'My name is Joan Callahan. How can I help you?' Letter: Republicans lead, Democrats decry Letter: Lemonade stands teach valuable lessons Letter: Remember Granny D at memorial walk Aug. 15 Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore View more Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Garrison Keillor: A somewhat interesting column but far from his best Sunday, August 08, 2021 Patrick J. Buchanan: A Tonkin Gulf incident in the Gulf of Oman? Patrick Hynes: Will Dems get 'torn apart in 2022'? Friday, August 06, 2021 George F. Will: The eviction moratorium exacerbated America's institutional disarray John Stossel: Unfair competition Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT