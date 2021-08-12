To the Editor:  When a woman decides to have a late term abortion, it is her right to choose whether I agree or disagree.

If people decide to have themselves injected with a vaccine that was approved without the proper clinical trials, that is also their right whether I agree or disagree.

Yet when others decide that perhaps this vaccine is not the best option for them, some label them stupid.   No sir, they are incorrect.  We've not sunk to new low, they have.

DARREN DEMERS

Weare

