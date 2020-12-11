Vehicle inspections should be suspended
To the Editor: The coronavirus is now surging across the United States. Ever more people are becoming infected and many are dying. One threat in New Hampshire centers on the requirement to have yearly car inspections. This involves entering the small space of a local garage or auto dealership where other people are expelling air from their lungs that will be a potential threat despite everyone wearing a face-mask. Another problem involves getting into a car where moments before a mechanic had been breathing. Further, many of us wait in the facility for our car, an obvious threat.
Having our cars inspected represents the only situation where law-abiding citizens are forced by our governor to place ourselves at risk for contracting the coronavirus. If the governor were to institute a temporary suspension of the inspection requirement until a vaccine is widely available this particular risk would be eliminated.
Seniors such as myself are being severely impacted by the pandemic. The old cliche of “dropping like flies” is now an appropriate epitaph for the over 60 generation. My birthday will arrive in February, and if there is no suspension by the governor then I will institute my own suspension. Life is too precious to risk throwing it away needlessly. The governor needs to show compassion and act immediately.
DOMINICK MAROCCO
Plymouth