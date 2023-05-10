Ending pot prohibition may take veto-proof Senate vote

To the Editor: This weekend, my wife and I attended the Vermont Cannabis and Hemp Expo near Burlington, Vt. I was impressed by the turnout, which exceeded 2,000 attendees. I was even more impressed by the number of businesses that had exhibits at the expo.

