Ending pot prohibition may take veto-proof Senate vote
To the Editor: This weekend, my wife and I attended the Vermont Cannabis and Hemp Expo near Burlington, Vt. I was impressed by the turnout, which exceeded 2,000 attendees. I was even more impressed by the number of businesses that had exhibits at the expo.
In addition to cultivators and dispensaries, there were exhibits by banks, accounting firms, insurance companies, greenhouse builders, farm suppliers, labeling and packaging companies, security services, web designers, seed companies, cosmetic brands, engineering firms, State agencies, universities and much more. The expo was abuzz with economic activity. I even met folks from Granite State companies who are investing in the Vermont market.
If the New Hampshire Senate passes HB 639, we have a chance to keep cannabis dollars in our state, while capturing revenue for drug abuse prevention and treatment. We have a chance to stop unnecessary arrests and incarceration, and redirect police resources to focus on real crimes. We have a chance to reduce opioid addiction and deaths, while stimulating our economy.
I encourage readers to please contact your state senators today and urge them to make it easy on the governor by passing HB 639 in the full Senate with a strong, bipartisan, veto-proof vote.