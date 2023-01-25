Victory Garage camp?

To the Editor: On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 1:12 p.m., the Victory Parking Garage top deck had only two cars on it. I suggest that the city redirect the Manchester Street campers to the top level of this garage. The northwest stairwell could be for campers and the other two opposite from each other for the public parking. A port-a-potty unit and trash cans would be good. Some spaces for car dwellers could be allocated. Street people tend to stay near the city center. This allows that without directly disrupting daily access to residences and businesses.

Letter: Harry still a prince

To the Editor: Having read a few excerpts from Prince Harry's book, in which he tells very revealing stories about himself, I believe he is still able to be called by his royal name but I think it should be spelled with the small letter "p" as in "prince Harry." More fitting, don't you think?

