To the Editor: On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 1:12 p.m., the Victory Parking Garage top deck had only two cars on it. I suggest that the city redirect the Manchester Street campers to the top level of this garage. The northwest stairwell could be for campers and the other two opposite from each other for the public parking. A port-a-potty unit and trash cans would be good. Some spaces for car dwellers could be allocated. Street people tend to stay near the city center. This allows that without directly disrupting daily access to residences and businesses.
While they may end up in trouble, I believe that they are generally not looking for it. Once directed to move they have always peacefully moved on from the river, the Firestone Camp, the courthouse, the parks, and I expect Manchester Street. While not ideal, I believe it immediately balances the needs of all at no major additional cost or loss to anyone. The resources exist in the Queen City to manage its growth, set some limits and set a clear date at the season change to spring if needed.
I recall for the Firestone Camp, the Union Leader reported that some expressed a sense of community that developed there and some campers said that some people had been clean from drugs for a while before the camp was cleared. Maybe a similar sense of community and stability will develop and some good will come of it.
To the Editor: Having read a few excerpts from Prince Harry's book, in which he tells very revealing stories about himself, I believe he is still able to be called by his royal name but I think it should be spelled with the small letter "p" as in "prince Harry." More fitting, don't you think?