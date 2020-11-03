Violence across the country
To the Editor: It is truly astonishing but absolutely not surprising that Stefany Shaheen would write an article defending Joe Biden and in turn defending Senator Jeanne Shaheen by not admitting that the violence taking place across this country is happening in cities controlled by Democratic operatives.
This is not conjecture, it is the truth and cannot be described any other way. People’s lives are being destroyed as their businesses are being ruined.
The Democrats have decided to let the cities burn down in order to cause people across the country to feel that only someone like Joe Biden can step in and save the country. Senator Shaheen is a disciple of Joe Biden. Now Senator Shaheen could do the right thing and stand up for no violence. Instead she remains silent while being the good soldier.
New Hampshire voters deserve better than this. Americans everywhere deserve better than this. People have had enough.
It is time for Senator Shaheen to return to private life as she will continue to do nothing to improve the destruction.
KENNETH L. BOWERS
Wolfeboro