Virtue people seek isn’t found in government

To the Editor: The greatest danger facing Americans today is that for too long lies have been maliciously expressed and communicated by politically connected elites and their disingenuous allies within the federal bureaucracy and left-wing media. Consequently, no longer can truth be recognized, especially when it is sincerely expressed by goodhearted individuals. As a result, America has entered the most dangerous period in its history.

A time defined by the elites and bureaucrats who now see the people as insignificant. Furthermore, they no longer sense a need to be held accountable, or responsible for their actions or inactions, which begs the questions, who is responsible and does society still value virtue?

Virtue sought by the people will never be found in any government on Earth if it does not first exist in society. Integrity and morality are only possible when it is found in a decent and ethical populace, and if virtue has diminished in a government, it is because society no longer values its contribution. In the end, extremes commonly associated with anarchy and despotism become more prevalent. A sagacious constitution nor the judicious laws will secure the liberty and happiness of a people whose etiquettes are corrupt.

Virtue dignifies an individual’s character and lifts society. Virtuous principles eschew prejudice and discrimination, confirming that under the law, everyone is equal. Virtue encompasses characteristics of tolerance, kindness, respect, humility, courage, honor, and fidelity. These precepts serve as the cornerstones for both individual happiness and societal governance, a virtuous and free society.

DAVID HUSSEY

Danforth Road, Nashua

 
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

