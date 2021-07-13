Virus doesn’t care if you are still mad about the election

To the Editor: It has become apparent that the COVID vaccines are extremely effective at preventing or minimizing the disease and equally apparent that current deaths are virtually all among the unvaccinated. Yet many people, particularly in red states, are refusing the shots because the far right has made it a political issue.

This reluctance threatens all of us as it will continue to infect and kill more Americans, and it will give the virus a chance to mutate, possibly into a more virulent strain. I urge everyone to get vaccinated; it may save your life.

PAUL NICKERSON

Hudson

Monday, July 12, 2021

