To the Editor: My favorite time of year is November. It’s a month to be grateful and give thanks, and time to celebrate National Homecare and Hospice Month. When I think about what it means to me, I think of our Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) employees. Without them, we would not be able to provide needed services to our community. Whether they are clinicians, staff members who support the functions of our organization, or part of leadership and governance, they play an integral part in ensuring patients and families receive the highest quality of care. Every day they bring a passion to their work, compassion to patients and colleagues, and a desire to learn and excel.
The home care and hospice community is critical to the future of healthcare and plays a central role in our health care system and in homes across the nation. With 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day, the need for health care will continue to rise. This is where home care and hospice come in to help. As the preferred choice for most patients, it offers the greatest cost savings and helps many seniors remain independent at home, enriching their lives, and keeping them in touch with those they love.
Please join me in recognizing the valuable service that home care and hospice staff provide to the greater Manchester community.
