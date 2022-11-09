Celebrate care providers

To the Editor: My favorite time of year is November. It’s a month to be grateful and give thanks, and time to celebrate National Homecare and Hospice Month. When I think about what it means to me, I think of our Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) employees. Without them, we would not be able to provide needed services to our community. Whether they are clinicians, staff members who support the functions of our organization, or part of leadership and governance, they play an integral part in ensuring patients and families receive the highest quality of care. Every day they bring a passion to their work, compassion to patients and colleagues, and a desire to learn and excel.

Tuesday, November 08, 2022

Monday, November 07, 2022
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Saturday, November 05, 2022