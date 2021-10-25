To the Editor: I am writing in response to the article titled “Moultonborough voters reject article to make face masks optional for students” published Oct. 14, 2021. The rejection of making masks for students optional makes students lose their own free will and their right to make their own choice. With this policy being based solely on parental guidance for pre-K through 12 students, students don’t have the opportunity to voice their own opinions on what they think of the mask mandate.
With the policy coming to a 3-2 split, it is clear that it may be difficult to come to a decision that pleases everyone. School Board Chair Pat Hart says, “we need to be one community,” but isn’t it possible that not everyone in the district feels that way? Parents may believe it does not have to do with a sense of community, but rather whether they feel their child is safe or their child is able to make decisions for themselves.
Lastly, it is mentioned that masks impede speech and facial cues, things that are definitely important in child development and learning. I believe more parents are looking at the safety of their child’s health, understandably, and not so much at how the masks may affect children’s ability to learn. This may be difficult for parents to consider because they have differing needs than those of their children during this pandemic.