To the Editor: Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky is campaigning to be our next governor by asking us to trust him with new sales and income taxes? We couldn’t even trust him to take care of the taxes we already have!
Even living through a lengthy pandemic hasn’t been long enough for me to forget Volinsky’s liquor store fiasco in 2018, when the councilor recruited SEA President Rich Gulla and a local Keene liquor store manager into his very own fake, shady sting operation.
After falsely suspecting the Liquor Commission was allowing bulk purchases above the legal limit for cash purchases without filing IRS tax forms -- rather than properly raising the issue with his colleagues -- Volinski chose to make headlines by manufacturing his own investigation.
Volinski camped out in a Keene liquor store for three hours and pressured an employee into the awkward position of turning against his employer or else face the consequence of refusing to work with an executive councilor. The liquor store employee was fired for his involvement.
The state Attorney General’s Office has since determined no wrongdoing by the Liquor Commission in cash sales. Now, Volinsky is running for governor on a promise to dig into our old tax system and implement his own. Why would we trust Andru Volinski’s decision making skills?
SONIA PRINCE
Tufts Drive, Nashua