To the Editor: Andru Volinsky helped to save Epping and its neighbors from the fracked gas sourced Granite Bridge pipeline and gigantic tank, destined for the corridor along Rt. 101.  We are thankful for his leadership and his courage to stand up against the fossil fuel industry.

Despite Liberty Utilities trying to wine and dine us into thinking that this Granite Bridge project would be good for Epping, we saw through this ruse to know that the only ones who would benefit from this huge project was Liberty Utilities. It was their one last chance for a financial killing before alternative energy took over to gradually replace fossil fuels. Ratepayers would be paying for the Granite Bridge pipeline for 20 to 30 years had this project gone through, to say nothing of the potential dangers of pipeline explosions that our neighbors in Massachusetts and the rest of the country continually endure.

Digging underneath the Lamprey River in two places, placing a tank larger than the one in Boston, laying a pipeline along the most traveled east-west highway in New Hampshire, all would endanger the people and communities along its way. With strong volunteers in our communities fighting this proposal along with Andru Volinsky, Liberty Utilities has pulled out of the project.

The fight is still on, however, as Liberty Utilities wants ratepayers to foot the bill of $9 million dollars that their proposal cost them to propose! Andru Volinsky is continuing the fight.

Thank you, Andru, for always taking courageous stands for New Hampshire.

ELAINE GATCHELL

Epping

Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Monday, August 17, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Has NH become an autocracy?

To the Editor:  In my first term in office, Governor Chris Sununu vetoed 79 bills. Prior to this session, the most vetoes over a two-year period was 28 by then Governor John Lynch. By contrast Governor Sununu vetoed 7 bills in his first term. The vast majority of these were not controversial…

Sunday, August 16, 2020
Friday, August 14, 2020
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: White women face party snub

To the Editor: For the past two or three decades, American women have served with distinction at all levels in politics and government as governors, senators, congresswomen and cabinet members. Yet, now, if they are not women of color it appears that in the present super-charged atmosphere, …