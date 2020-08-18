To the Editor: Andru Volinsky helped to save Epping and its neighbors from the fracked gas sourced Granite Bridge pipeline and gigantic tank, destined for the corridor along Rt. 101. We are thankful for his leadership and his courage to stand up against the fossil fuel industry.
Despite Liberty Utilities trying to wine and dine us into thinking that this Granite Bridge project would be good for Epping, we saw through this ruse to know that the only ones who would benefit from this huge project was Liberty Utilities. It was their one last chance for a financial killing before alternative energy took over to gradually replace fossil fuels. Ratepayers would be paying for the Granite Bridge pipeline for 20 to 30 years had this project gone through, to say nothing of the potential dangers of pipeline explosions that our neighbors in Massachusetts and the rest of the country continually endure.
Digging underneath the Lamprey River in two places, placing a tank larger than the one in Boston, laying a pipeline along the most traveled east-west highway in New Hampshire, all would endanger the people and communities along its way. With strong volunteers in our communities fighting this proposal along with Andru Volinsky, Liberty Utilities has pulled out of the project.
The fight is still on, however, as Liberty Utilities wants ratepayers to foot the bill of $9 million dollars that their proposal cost them to propose! Andru Volinsky is continuing the fight.
Thank you, Andru, for always taking courageous stands for New Hampshire.
ELAINE GATCHELL
Epping