Volinsky right not to take the tax pledge

To the Editor: I’m voting for Andru Volinsky for governor. That means I’m voting for New Hampshire’s schoolchildren, all of them, and not just those lucky enough to live in one of our property-rich communities.

Andru Volinsky understands -- probably better than anyone in the state -- what the disparities in education funding mean for our kids and he wants to fix it. It’s one of the main reasons he is running for governor.

Andru was the lead attorney in the Claremont fair funding in education lawsuit. They won that case, but the gap between funding for schools in rich and poor communities has continued to grow.

If you haven’t had the chance to attend one of Andru’s “School Funding 101” forums, (now on hold due to the pandemic), Google it, and learn the facts.

As a retired teacher, and a former New Hampshire Teacher of the Year, I saw first-hand the harm done to our kids due to the unjust and unconstitutional disparities in education funding.

Our current governor pretends to solve these problems by giving public money to private and religious schools. He recently allocated 1.5 million dollars of Cares Act money for scholarships, helping a few lucky kids, while leaving public schools with fewer funds.

Property-poor towns are struggling and their schools are suffering for it. By courageously refusing to take the outdated and political “pledge” that has kept so many governors before him from doing what is best for our state, Andru Volinsky has made an honest pledge — one to New Hampshire’s schoolchildren and their families.

NANCY BRENNAN

Weare

Thursday, August 27, 2020
