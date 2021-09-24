To the Editor: This week, the majority of the Hooksett School Board, guided by the superintendent, continued to dismiss and minimize residents’ concerns about the district’s voluntary masking policy.
While members have asserted that the town’s mitigation strategies for schools follow public health guidelines, particularly those of NH DHHS, the metrics do not mirror or even resemble the state’s recommendations. The superintendent and board have deemed themselves to know what preventative measures, or lack thereof, are best, all the while acknowledging they are not scientists or public health experts. In fact, they’ve acknowledged they are simply “laymen” in terms of public health. It’s baffling.
Consequently, community members have requested explanations, clarification of decision-making models, as well as reasoning and rationale around the policy. While some questions were finally clarified at this week’s meeting, the superintendent and some members of the board have made their distaste for being questioned known. Still, community members will continue to hold them to account.
For many, masking is not political, despite the assertions and eyerolls. Masking has determined whether some children, particularly our most vulnerable, are in public school this year. They matter, and so does their access to a public education. As laymen dismissing the experts, the superintendent and many members of the board are grandiose, seeming to assert that their data analysis is better than the state’s top infectious disease specialists. It’s irresponsible. Hooksett’s schools and families deserve better.
To the Editor: On Tuesday we have an opportunity to make a positive change for our city. We can alternate out the positions of the aldermen at large by replacing the current members with two new people who have demonstrated a lifetime of dedication to this city.
To the Editor: Have you ever seen a dairy farmer protest the drinking of milk? No, that would be ridiculous. Have you ever seen a ski instructor protesting the wearing of gloves, no because that would be ridiculous. I was a witness to protesters working in healthcare protesting vaccinations …