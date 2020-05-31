Volunteer NH needs help
To the Editor: How can we help our 2020 graduates get a start in their careers as the pandemic wreaks havoc with their job prospects? By providing access for them to take part in national service. It helps the graduates and it helps us.
Graduates need meaningful work. National service provides that through experiences to combat poverty, help seniors live independently, provide extended school programming, assist victims, and more.
Service opportunities like AmeriCorps or Vista anchor participants to the region, help their service communities create a better future, and allow graduates to apply their skills and gain new experience while broadening their understanding of the challenges facing friends and neighbors. National service is a cost-effective means to bring benefits to both our graduates and our citizens in need. Research shows that every dollar invested in national service generates almost $4 in returns to society. It is a win-win for all involved.
Please join me in urging Gov. Chris Sununu to fund Volunteer NH’s request for $975,000 in CARES Act funds and make it possible for our new graduates to help the Granite State respond to and recover from the pandemic.
Let’s keep our well-trained graduates in the state, using their skills and knowledge to improve the lives of New Hampshire residents!
MARCIA SCHMIDT BLAINE
Plymouth