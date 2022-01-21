Volunteers can help kids who are at risk for abuse
To the Editor: This weekend, I couldn’t turn away from the news about two innocent children, Elijah and Harmony. These children’s stories are similar, but sadly, they are not unique. Cases of child abuse and neglect are increasing due to a shortage of social services and mental health resources, combined with increases in substance misuse, homelessness, and COVID-induced stress. Six years ago, I asked what I could do to help, and I made a decision to do something that makes life-changing impacts for children that come from hard places.
I volunteer as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and provide a voice for abused and neglected children. At first glance, my job as an engineer may appear to be far removed from the role of child advocate, but my experiences as a parent, manager, mentor, listener, and organizer provide me with most of the necessary skills. CASA of New Hampshire provides training, tools, and ongoing support for the skills that I lacked. I donate a few hours each week for the children I work with and receive a lifetime of rewards.
Last year, CASA served 1,412 abused or neglected children in New Hampshire, but sadly we did not have enough volunteers to help every child in need. Consider standing up for an innocent child. I invite you to explore the information on CASANH.org. While there, sign up for a virtual information session to join me or another volunteer as we discuss our CASA experience and answer your questions.