Vote to protect kids
To the editor: I am excited to welcome the Democratic presidential candidates to New Hampshire this week! As a Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) volunteer, I am eager to learn more about how each candidate will prioritize kids during their first 100 days in office, if elected.
Access to, and affordability of, high-quality early childhood education is a hot-button issue of paramount importance to New Hampshire voters like me. I was raised by a preschool teacher, so I understand and have seen first-hand the difference early learning makes in a child’s life.
In New Hampshire, we only have a few days left to make sure candidates and voters prioritize kids. We must take advantage of upcoming town halls, and rallies.
I urge candidates to discuss their plans for early learning. I also urge my fellow New Hampshire voters to ask the candidates how they will specifically prioritize this issue if elected.
Children are our future — our future teachers, doctors, caretakers, politicians and economists. When children are given the opportunity to learn and to succeed, our community can flourish like never before.
Therefore, early childhood education must be a priority. My vote depends on it.
Payton Gullikson
Saint Anselm Dr., Manchester