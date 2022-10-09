Vote for Leavitt will flip Pappas seat blue to red
To the Editor: Since President Joe Biden assumed office in 2021, our country’s economy has been spiraling. Historic inflation remains near 40-year highs with the Consumer Price Index sitting at 8.3% higher than last year. Any wage gains that we’ve made as a state have been completely wiped out by Bidenflation.
Here in New Hampshire, Bidenflation cost your family nearly $700 last month alone. This is just unacceptable and increasingly unmanageable for families and seniors across the state. How did we get here? Radical spending sprees that Rep. Chris Pappas has supported wholeheartedly.
Did you know that Pappas has voted with Nancy Pelosi 100 percent of the time this Congress? He represents her interests, not ours. That’s why I’m working everyday to vote him out this November in support of a real leader for Granite Staters.
Please join me in voting for Republicans up and down the ballot, especially Karoline Leavitt, who will flip the 1st Congressional District red and put a stop to the reckless spending in D.C.
