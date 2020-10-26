Vote for liberty, vote GOP
To the Editor: Before heading to vote on November 3rd, do your own research. The deck is so heavily stacked against President Donald Trump — over 90% of the news coverage on him is negative.
He is going up against not only the Democrats, but also the media wing of the Democratic Party. Look at the softball questions thrown at candidate Joe Biden, then look at how the questions are framed when asked of Trump. They are always asked as if it is assumed he is guilty of something.
Trump is the most vetted president in history. What if reporters asked Biden questions with the same kind of snark? President Trump is the only Republican president in my lifetime that the media hasn’t been able to make, and then break. I respect him for that. The times we live in call for a tough guy in the White House. We are on the brink of losing this country that most of us hold dear. We are committing suicide via political correctness.
I know he’s brash but do not be blind to the great things Trump has accomplished against all odds. I used to be a skeptic of candidate Trump, but he is keeping all of his promises. The media is a one-trick pony and has lost all of its credibility. They even want to eliminate the Nobel Peace Prize now that Trump has a shot at it!
Do your homework. Vote for liberty. Vote Republican. Vote Trump-Pence on November 3rd.
WILLIE MATRAS
Pittsfield