Vote Gauss in Pembroke

To the Editor: I am writing in support of Gene Gauss for Pembroke School Board. Gene is finishing his first term on the board and has been a responsible and respected member.

Gene has proven that he can listen to differing opinions and review the facts before making a decision. He is careful whenever his decision may cost taxpayers money as he understands the effect rising taxes have on all residents. He always attempts to balance this understanding with his concern that the Pembroke public schools offer a quality education for their students.

Please make the effort to come out on March 9 and vote for Gene for school board!

KATHY CRUSON

Pembroke

