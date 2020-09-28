Voting in person is best
To the Editor: I do not trust the mail-in method of voting. For me, the in-person method is the only way to do it and if more people use the in-person way then we will know for certain which candidate for president will have won the election, where it is Donald Trump, whom I support, or Joe Biden.
I would vote for Trump even if I had to use an absentee ballot. I would vote for Republican candidates rather than Democratic candidates because the mayors and governors of Democratic-held states are sitting on their hands while buildings are being torched and other property destroyed.
It is not President Trump’s fault that anarchy and violence are the rule rather than the exception in those states that are color-coded blue. I hope that many people who are fed up with violence and lawlessness in their state will go to the polls and vote for Trump.
PETER M. AREL
Chestnut Street, Manchester