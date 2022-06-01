Letter: Vote like your life depends on it Jun 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Your life depends on itTo the Editor: Republicans have stated that they are pro-life. However, when it comes to the lives of men, women and children, their guns matter more. It’s hypocrisy.It appears that the way to reduce gun violence and domestic terrorism is to vote as if your life depends upon it. (It does.)RON JABLONOWSKILondonderry Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Letter: Compassion is a measure of a person or of a nation Compassion is a measure of a person and of a nation Letter: Union Leader critical of Biden but what's GOP done? Union Leader very critical of Biden, but what’s GOP done? Letter: Kids depend on adults to keep them safe from guns Kids depend on adults to keep them safe from guns Friday, May 27, 2022 Letter: We need a new approach to stop the violence New approach is needed to stop school shootings Letter: Sununu must veto redistricting map Sununu must veto this unfair redistricting map Thursday, May 26, 2022 Letter: It has never been just about making babies It has never been only about making babies Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Letter: Free State contribution is improving life in New Hampshire Free State’s contribution Letter: Failings aside, DCYF and families need our support DCYF and foster families need ongoing support Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Letter: Flawed bill isn't good for taxpayers or parents Flawed ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ Letter: Kudos to Dr. Kiefner for letter on effort to privatize Medicare Kudos to Dr. Kiefner for letter on effort to privatize Medicare Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Free State contribution is improving life in New Hampshire Letter: We need a new approach to stop the violence Letter: It has never been just about making babies Letter: Compassion is a measure of a person or of a nation Letter: Reproduction is a pleasure to assure we make children Letter: Union Leader critical of Biden but what's GOP done? Letter: Sununu must veto redistricting map Letter: Thank you, Senator Shaheen Letter: Absurd to keep a child's gender identity from parents Letter: Failings aside, DCYF and families need our support Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Dale Neseman Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Wednesday, June 01, 2022 Garrison Keillor: Some news, as we know, is realer than others Stephen Moore: Democrats' latest phony inflation scapegoat: credit cards Sunday, May 29, 2022 Patrick Hynes: Does Trump’s endorsement still matter? David Harsanyi: The trouble with do-somethingism on guns Friday, May 27, 2022 +2 John Stossel: Government delays flights Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT