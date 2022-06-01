Your life depends on it

To the Editor: Republicans have stated that they are pro-life. However, when it comes to the lives of men, women and children, their guns matter more. It’s hypocrisy.

It appears that the way to reduce gun violence and domestic terrorism is to vote as if your life depends upon it. (It does.)

RON JABLONOWSKI

Londonderry

