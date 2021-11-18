To the Editor: State lawmakers should vote no on the non-germane amendment #2021-2239h to HB 255.
The COVID-19 virus and the related Delta variant are mindlessly programmed to reproduce as quickly and efficiently as possible. These viruses mainly infect unvaccinated humans thus prolonging the damaging and deadly pandemic. The non-germane amendment #2021-2239h to HB 255 is an invitation for the viruses to continue to multiply, infect, sicken and kill New Hampshire citizens.
The amendment’s restriction of vaccination requirements will prolong the damaging pandemic and lead to increased hospitalizations and more deaths.
To say that requiring vaccinations is a restriction of individual freedom is not true because there are individual freedoms which, when exercised, unfairly and immorally limit the individual freedoms of others. For example, you and I have freedom of speech, but we are not allowed to yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater because to do so, no matter how much you or I might feel like doing so, would lead to injury and death for others. So we are not allowed to exercise our freedom of speech in this situation.
Similarly, your freedom to object to getting vaccinated translates into your increased risk of being infected and spreading COVID-19 or its Delta variant to me, my loved ones, and vulnerable individuals in our communities, state, and beyond. Thoughtful citizens understand why vaccination requirements are necessary for everyone’s health and safety. I trust that our legislators, too, appreciate this reality and will vote no on the non-germane amendment #2021-2239h to HB 255.
Tp the Editor: “Will my town receive its own representative?” This was the most frequent request I heard at the listening sessions I attended last month, offered by the Special Committee on Redistricting. The N.H. Constitution (Articles 9 & 11) stipulates that a town meeting a populatio…