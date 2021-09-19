To the Editor: For all those who tend to lean with the Nashua mayor, but are not quite blind followers, you should ask yourself this question before deciding how to vote on the police commission charter change: If the mayor were a Republican, and the board of aldermen had a Republican majority, would you still feel as comfortable putting all your faith in a proposal created by them and giving control of police commission appointments to them?
Politics is a pendulum and whatever your leanings you can expect the other side will end up with control of the police commission at some point in the future. For that and other reasons, a robust process is needed to evaluate proposed changes to ensure they are workable in good times when your side is “on top” and in bad times when the other side is.
The process used to develop the charter change succumbed to groupthink and failed to adequately seek or listen to community stakeholders. Because of this, the proposed change doesn’t represent the best of many options considered. It represents the position of a small group of zealots who feel like they have all the answers and don’t need to transact business in the light of day.
The process to bring forward the charter change was wholly inadequate. I encourage Nashua voters to vote against the proposed change. If change is needed, it should be developed out in the open, with ample opportunity for public input.