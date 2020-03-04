Vote to leave SAU 55
To the Editor: Why wait? Voting for withdrawal from SAU 55 gives us time to plan, organize and carefully choose how to move forward with a plan for a single district SAU dedicated to our students alone.
The superintendent’s contract will end in 2022, no way of knowing if he will still be here then, as he’s been interviewing for other jobs and is currently suing the SAU.
The plan for withdrawal calls for a one-year transition period, but if Question 7 passes in March and withdrawal moves forward, the school board can start planning now.
Why would we choose to keep a superintendent who clearly doesn’t want to stay here and has put his financial gain above concerns for our district and students?
Why would we stay in a shared SAU paying 77% of the bill, subsidizing Hampstead, while they get better services and attention than our district and students?
The question shouldn’t be if we withdraw, but how fast can we withdraw from SAU 55. Vote yes on Question 7!!
Jonathan Sheats
Sandown
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
NH needs stricter auto emissions standard
To the Editor: On February 28th there was an editorial cartoon by Gary Varvel showing the Wall Street Bull with a face mask on, looking afraid while Bernie Sanders is supposedly trying to cut it up.
To the Editor: A seat belt law is a good idea and we're last in the country to do so. Now, how about mandatory vehicle insurance?
To the Editor: This week, Senator Shaheen took a stand for the reproductive health rights of Granite Staters by voting against the 20-week abortion ban and the so-called “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” named after a bald faced lie.
To the Editor: Many years ago the state that I loved and grew up in, Massachusetts, had a two-party system in place. Both Democrats and Republicans had a basic understanding of civic duty and serving the public interest.
Sunday, March 01, 2020
To the Editor: Governor Sununu often relies on untruths to justify his position on issues. “I’m a Trump guy through and through,” he once said.
To the Editor: As a high school student, I participated in sports for the same reasons other girls do. For the pure love of it, for one thing – the joy and exhilaration of skiing, or running cross-country.
To the Editor: Charlestown voters, why are we asking school board members and voters from Acworth, Alstead, Langdon and Walpole to make decisions for Charlestown?
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
To the Editor: Shame on the Union Leader for publishing the thoughts of Donald Trump Jr. He does not deserve one sentence of space in the newspaper. The paper should use the space to publish articles worth reading.
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
To the Editor: As someone who has been helped many times by our EMTs and Police I am concerned that their services are already being stretched above capacity. I am not comfortable with the idea that they may not have the resources to meet Bedford’s increasing needs.
To the Editor: With the bad weather last week, I was home from work and happened to watch Gov. Sununu’s “State of the State Address.” I found the speech to be a breath of fresh air and a significant contrast to President Trump’s “State of the Union Address” from a few weeks ago.