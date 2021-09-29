To the Editor: This letter is in regards to the $3.5 trillion infrastructure package the Democrats want to pass and especially directed at Rep. Chris Pappas. I don’t know how many citizens are aware of the provision in the bill, which would give a free community college education to illegal immigrants. Why should U.S. taxpayers pay for the education of people who crossed our border illegally? It makes no sense.
Take care of our own citizens first, that is what our taxpayer money is for. I have contacted Rep. Pappas’ office about not voting for this bill as it does not serve Americans. I only got a form letter back stating that he is doing what is best for the citizens of our state. How does this benefit us? Many legal citizens would like the chance at a free education, but we have to pay. If he votes yes to this bill I feel that he should not be re-elected to serve our state. Our citizens and the citizens of our country deserve to have our taxes used to benefit us, not illegal foreigners. People need to fight back against this.
